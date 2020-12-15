Boston ranks no. 1 on list of ‘Most Caring Cities in America’

National-World

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — If you were asked to come up with an adjective to describe the people of Boston, does “caring” come to mind? A new ranking puts Boston at the very top of a list of the “Most Caring Cities In America.”

The report from personal finance website WalletHub evaluated cities’ compassionate spiriting based on caring when it comes to the community, vulnerable populations and the workplace. The data set included crime rates, the number of homeless people sheltered in a city, volunteering hours among a population and share of income donated to charity.

Boston had the second-highest percentage of sheltered homeless persons. It was second in how much teachers care for their students’ well-being, and tied for first when it comes to residents working in community and social services.

Rounding out the Top 5 behind Boston were Madison, Wisconsin; New York City; Fremont, California and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

