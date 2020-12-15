No snow days for Philadelphia school district students during virtual learning, officials say

National-World

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — Usually a snowstorm means school delays or cancellations. However, this year is different because of the pandemic.

The School District of Philadelphia says that since classes are 100% digital, school will not be affected by the upcoming storm on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday as a powerful Nor’easter is set to impact the region.

Confidence continues to increase that significant snowfall will occur across a large portion of the area. At least six inches of snow is possible along I-95 and areas west with totals of a foot or more possible.

It is not out of the question that 18-plus inches of snow falls in the vicinity of our far northwest suburbs, Berks and the Lehigh Valley, as it stands currently.

Meanwhile, highway crews are getting ready to prep the roads. And there are reasons to believe the job might go more smoothly than in years past.

Now that Monday’s heavy rain has stopped in our area, PennDOT’s brining operation can begin in anticipation of Wednesday’s storm.

