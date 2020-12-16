Humane Society pleads for more donations for badly abused dog

National-World

Bay County, MI (WNEM) — The Bay County Humane Society is making a plea for help, after a dog was found stabbed and badly beaten on Bangor Road in Bay City on Dec. 11.

“You just can’t believe that this actually happened, this poor innocent dog, he’s so sweet,” Abby Brown of the Bay County Humane Society said. “We do not know whom, we just know that the wounds are not consistent with an animal attack.”

Tank, a three-year-old pit bull/bulldog mix, was turned over to the Humane Society in grave condition.

The dog was suffering multiple lacerations over his body and face. The Humane Society said there were cuts and stab wounds, both old and new. Tank also has sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to infection.

“Most of the time of his life he has been subjected to this abuse,” Brown said. “With all the old scar tissue and everything.”

Tank has already had surgery on the most damaged areas. According to Brown, he will need frequent bandage changes and the next six to eight weeks for rest and healing before more surgery.

The Bay County Humane Society has raised $10,000 for his care, but said that amount is barely enough to cover the surgeries and procedures Tank needs.

“And we also rely solely on donations. We’re not federally run, we get donations from the community and solely work off of that,” Brown said. “You can tell he was in a lot of pain and he was definitely tired, but he was such a sweet dog from the get go.”

The Humane Society is pleading to the public to help find the abusers. If you have any information on this case, contact the Humane Society of Bay County.

