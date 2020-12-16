KCK police say officer hit after exchanging gunfire with suspect

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, KS (KMBC) — Police are searching for the person who shot a Kansas City, Kansas police officer Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. near 39th Street and County Line Road in Overland Park.

“I heard three gunshots. I was sitting in my bedroom and heard three gunshots. When I came out and seen two men standing down there,” said resident Kathy White.

White lives near 3100 block of South 39th Street.

“And the next thing I know, there was a whole lot of police coming,” White said.

There are at least three scenes. Investigators said it all began earlier Tuesday when the suspect was involved in at least one hit and run in Wyandotte County.

All day police were searching for the vehicle. That’s when the police officer spotted the suspect driving near the Johnson County border. Police said the suspect stopped, got out of his car and opened fire at the officer.

“The suspect’s vehicle stopped in front of the officer’s vehicle. They got out. They exchanged gunfire. Our officer was struck and as we said, he’s been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Police say the wounded officer was shot in the arm. It was unclear if the suspect was hit. Authorities said the suspect fled, abandoning the vehicle near 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

“It’s a very dangerous job and we realize that. This was an instance where yes, we knew this person was involved in a couple hit and runs, but I’m sure when that officer stopped his vehicle, he had no idea what was going to happen in the next few seconds. And that is something that officers live with every day,” Chartrand said.

“Hate to see any officer get hurt. Any of them. They’ve got a heck of a job,” White said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.