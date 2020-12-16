McMaster signs Apprentice Hunting Licenses bill into law in Spartanburg

National-World

SPARTANBURG, SC (WHNS) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing ceremony Wednesday to sign bill H. 3800, the Apprentice Hunting Licenses bill, into law.

The signing took place at the SCDNR James O. Thomason Firing Range on Horace Smith Road.

The bill reads as follows:

“Apprentice Hunting License, Certificate of Completion waived

SECTION 1. Section 50-9-350(1) of the 1976 Code is amended to read:

“(1) The certificate of completion requirement may be waived if a person obtains an apprentice hunting license. An apprentice hunting license may be issued if the applicant:

(a) is at least sixteen years of age and otherwise required to obtain a certificate of completion to obtain a hunting license;

(b) has not been convicted of or received deferred adjudication for violation of the hunter education requirement in this State; and

(c) has not been convicted of a hunting violation.”

Nonresident Apprentice Hunting License

SECTION 2. Section 50-9-510(A)(4) of the 1976 Code is amended to read:

“(4) a nonresident who meets the qualifications as an apprentice hunter must purchase a three-day temporary statewide apprentice hunting license for fifty dollars, two dollars of which the issuing sales vendor may retain.”

The bill will go into law 60 days after the governor signed the bill.

