Mother outraged after 7-year-old is repeatedly left at wrong bus stop

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — Two times in three days. That’s how many times a seven-year-old was dropped off at the wrong bus stop.

Now her mother, Ciara Maxfield says she’s not getting back on.

First grader Calayiah Hill was found by two strangers, wandering the streets, in the cold, crying. “I was lost and I felt sad,” said the seven-year-old.

Calayiah’s mother says this was the last and final time she will allow distracted school bus drivers drop her daughter off at the wrong bus stop. She also plans to sue in hopes of effecting policy changes to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

Ciara says she was waiting for her daughter at the bus stop she was supposed to be dropped off and had no idea where her daughter was. She also claims since school returned from Fall Break this is the fourth time Calayiah has ever rode her current bus route.

The seven-year-old claims her bus driver was concentrating on swatting a fly away when he dropped her off and she didn’t realize she was at the wrong bus stop until it was too late.

Two good Samaritans found the first grader and called for help.

Ciara says, “It was the worst seven minutes of my life, the worst! But I am glad and very thankful and blessed that there are still good people in the world that look out for other people’s children.”

CBS46 is reaching out to Centennial Arts Academy for comment. Calayiah’s mother says it’s untrue and that the Principal has apologized profusely and would ensure her daughter would be dropped off properly in the future.

