Retired nurse returns to work in Covid-19 vaccine clinic

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — Robert Fine is going back to work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joining other retired nurses in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“The Brigham called and said they needed more people to help provide the vaccinations and I knew there wasn’t enough healthcare workers to both care for the sick and care for the dying and get a whole country vaccinated,” Fine said. “I’m a nurse and I can give vaccinations so it’s something I can do with real but moderate risk.”

Fine retired in 2017 after more than 30 years. He begins orientation at the hospital next week.

“I know it’s going to be in a building separate from the clinical care areas,” Fine said of the clinic. “I’m going to go from wherever I park right into the building. The shifts are eight to 12 hours a day.”

He is expecting to get the shot himself at some point.

“I’m high on the list it only takes a few minutes to give a shot, so if I’m going to be working eight to 12 hours, that’s a lot of people. I hope I’m towards the top I’ll just accept where I am in all of that,” Fine said.

Fine points out it will still take a while before the virus gets under control. “Even if have you the vaccine you should wear your mask, keep social distance,” Fine said.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital said 12 retired nurses will help staff the clinics, which will be up and running starting on Wednesday.

