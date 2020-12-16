Woman charged with animal cruelty after dozens of animals found in her home

National-World

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) — A woman turned herself in to Hamden police on animal cruelty charges Tuesday.

Donna Scirocco, 59, had a warrant out for her arrest.

According to police, Hamden’s Animal Control Division and other agencies from around the state, executed a search and seizure warrant at Scirocco’s home on Blue Hills Avenue back on Oct. 26.

There, they said they found two large rats, 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels and a blind owl.

One of the dogs was reportedly clinging to life.

Investigators said they also found three dead animals, including two cats and a woodchuck.

Taxidermic animals were also found in her home.

Scirocco was charged with six counts of cruelty to animals.

She was held on a court-ordered bond of $5,000 and given a court date of Feb. 5 in Meriden.

