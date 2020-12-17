Elderly, disabled stuck in store lines in freezing temperatures

National-World

New Mexico (KOAT) — On Wednesday, the state lifted some restrictions, allowing more people into stores, including grocery stores.

Even with some of those restrictions lifted, a lot of you have contacted KOAT saying older people and those with physical disabilities are often waiting in long lines for food and other supplies, in freezing temperatures.

“That should help — there still should be some form of access made for the disabled where they have a priority to get into the store, especially people in wheelchairs or people and walkers,” said Bob Bass, a disabled Vietnam Veteran who lives in Farmington.

At stores with special hours for older people, Bass said there are still long lines. He said he’s tried ordering groceries ahead of time, but often it takes days for the stores to complete the orders.

“Those times are not always available and there, at times, (are) some things that you really need to get now that you can’t wait three or four days for your order,” he said.

This week, KOAT asked Dr. Tracie Collins about it. Collins was just appointed to head the New Mexico Department of Health.

“That is a concern with the cold weather, and, you know, honestly, we need to identify solutions where maybe we can have groceries delivered during this deep freeze that we’re in currently, which won’t last forever but we need to provide some other option for the elderly and those who are at risk,” Dr. Collins said.

KOAT also contacted the governor’s office. Her spokeswoman sent the following statement:

“Our priority is ensuring physical distancing in high-traffic areas, like stores that people must frequent to meet essential needs – preventing the spread of COVID-19 must be everyone’s goal. The public health order does not supersede any requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which businesses must continue to comply with. High-risk New Mexicans are encouraged to take every precaution by utilizing grocery pick-up services. The state is continually exploring additional options to support New Mexicans as we continue to get through the pandemic together.”

