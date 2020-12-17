Grandmother relieved after OKC police make arrests in 2-year-old girl’s murder

National-World

Oklahoma City, OK (KOCO) — Oklahoma City police announced Wednesday they have made two arrests in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl back in December 2019.

It was one year ago on this day that 2-year-old Riah Thomas was killed and her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, was wounded when someone fired shots into their home as they were lying in bed in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Police said the investigators worked tirelessly in pursuit of justice for Riah and her grandmother. They announced that two men, ages 22 and 24, were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by members of the department’s criminal intelligence unit and violent crimes apprehension team.

“Oh my goodness. I’m just, I’m relieved. I’m happy. Excited. You know, I’m, I’m really at last for words right now,” Thomas told KOCO 5 Wednesday night. “I was crying so hard and so much because we’ve been waiting a year for this. I think about her every day; I talk about her every day. That was my angel.”

The two were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, police said.

KOCO 5 is not releasing their names at this time because formal charges have not been filed in this case.

