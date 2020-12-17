Local business owners hope to receive grant money for pandemic relief

National-World

Michigan, USA (WNEM) — Businesses are lining up to get financial relief under the federal CARES Act.

“The Pure Michigan was very well advertised. It’s $10 million and we’re really grateful for this opportunity,” said Andreas Fuchs, owner of the Vassar Theatre.

It’s a pot of money that could give local businesses some relief, but the problem is there are so many people in need and not everyone will get a piece of the relief pie. It’s first come first serve.

Fuchs hopes to get some help.

“It also induced anxiety immediately when it was announced because it is first in. So, I had visions of the servers crashing,” Fuchs said.

Tuesday morning, owners of restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and gyms were hoping the Pure Michigan Grant from the state will offset some of the financial burdens caused by the pandemic.

Fuchs said he woke up early to sign up but waited for hours to apply.

“We couldn’t get in at nine o’clock but 9:01 we got in and there were 4100 people already in front of us,” Fuchs said. “So, by two o’clock, five hours later, it was finally our turn to fill out the application.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation said the applications submitted on Dec. 15 represent 12 times the 650 relief grants this $10 million program could support. The MEDC added almost 8,000 applications were submitted and another 14,000 left in the queue.

Fuchs doesn’t know if his business will get the grant money.

“Everybody has to stay safe so while this is happening support needs to be available,” Fuchs said.

