Police: Allegheny County jail inmate, woman charged with child sex abuse after ‘disturbing’ virtual visit

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Jail inmate and woman are facing child sex abuse charges after a virtual visit.

County police say jail officials alerted them of “disturbing behaviors” while screening inmates’ video visitation sessions on tablets.

Police say while talking to 27-year-old inmate Justin Henderson, 23-year-old Natika Maddox was partially nude and performing sex acts on camera while her 22-month-old child was present.

According to police, detectives learned that they both discussed the child’s presence and Maddox also “interacted” with the child during the video visitation.

Both have been charged with the sexual abuse of children and related offenses. Maddox was arrested and arraigned Wednesday and Henderson will be arraigned in the coming days.

Police say the Office of Children, Youth and Families has been contacted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.