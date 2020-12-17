Police officer resigns after allegedly scratching swastika into fellow officer’s vehicle

National-World

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WBZ) — A Marblehead police officer has resigned after allegedly scratching a swastika into the paint of another police officer’s personal vehicle.

Marblehead Police Chief Robert Picariello said he heard about the incident in mid-November. He then placed the officer on paid administrative leave and began an investigation.

On Wednesday, Officer Timothy Tufts, who had been with the department since 2016, resigned “as a result of this incident,” Picariello confirmed.

“I am dismayed and deeply disturbed by this incident. Today, there is no room for excuses of ignorance. The swastika is a symbol of hate and genocide, and we must speak up against acts of hate and hate speech whenever and wherever we encounter it,” Picariello said.

Picariello said he has contacted the Anti-Defamation League of New England to provide training for all members of the Marblehead Police Department and has asked for an independent review of the situation.

“Ultimately, no amount of training can counteract willful intolerance, and we are glad to know that the person responsible for this incident has resigned from the department. We know that this individual’s actions are not reflective of the character of the men and women who serve our community as police officers,” the Marblehead Board of Selectmen said in a statement.

