Fresno Unified elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation

FRESNO, CA (KFSN) — A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher was arrested for child molestation on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Aaron Butler, 47, is accused of molesting a former student. According to the Gibson Elementary School website, Butler is currently a teacher on the campus.

Fresno Unified says that the alleged incident happened when Butler was a teacher at a different FUSD school.

Fresno Unified School District confirmed Butler has been placed on administrative leave during the police investigation.

The district also released the following statement:

“The recent arrest of a Fresno Unified employee is extremely disturbing and does not reflect the professional expectations we have for the adults in our system.

While this is a personnel matter, Fresno Unified can confirm that the individual who has worked for the district since 1999 has been placed on administrative leave.

Fresno Unified will support the Fresno Police Department as they continue to investigate the matter. In the event these allegations are proven factual, the District will take swift and appropriate action.”

Fresno police say charges have not been formally filed against Butler, and he bonded out of the Fresno County Jail on Wednesday.

