Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter dies at 97

Former Mississippi Governor William Winter, “who championed education initiatives, job creation, and racial harmony throughout his life,” died Friday at age 97, his family says.

After serving in the US Army during World War II, “Winter was elected to the Mississippi Legislature in 1947 while still a student at the Ole Miss Law School,” said a statement provided by Dick Molpus, family spokesperson and former Mississippi Secretary of State.

Winter’s life and 75 years of public service were chronicled in an Emmy Award winning documentary film “The Toughest Job,” said the statement.

“Known as Mississippi’s Education Governor, Winter secured passage of landmark educational initiatives in 1982 bringing kindergartens, compulsory school attendance, and a range of other key reforms to a state plagued by poverty and illiteracy,” it said.

President Bill Clinton appointed Winter to serve on the National Commission on Race. Winter expanded that work for racial harmony with the creation of the Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation, the statement said.

Winter’s political courage was recognized when he received the John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award in 2008.

Winter is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elise Varner Winter; three daughters Anne Winter, Lele Gillespie and Eleanor Winter and five grandchildren, said the statement.

“A memorial service will be held once the dangers from Covid-19 abate and it is safe to gather for a service,” it said.

Winter’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed