Couple faces harsh reality of separation with COVID-19 hospital visitor restrictions

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WLOS ) — Margaret Thomas sat on her porch in Rutherfordton Saturday, Dec. 19, more than an hour away from her husband.

The couple is about to spend their first Christmas apart in 34 years — but not by choice.

“I feel like I am missing a piece of myself to not have my husband with me,” Thomas said.

She has been married to Bill Thomas since 1988.

Earlier this week, he underwent major heart surgery and is getting around-the-clock treatment at Mission Hospital.

“He’s really beat up, and he needs help,” Thomas said.

Margaret spent the beginning of this week staying in an Asheville hotel to be closer to the hospital.

“I would go every day and stay at least seven hours just to be there if he needed anything,” Thomas said.

Friday, Dec. 18, she was told she can no longer be by his side.

Mission announced that, beginning Friday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m., its visitor restrictions were elevated to Level 3, which means visitors will no longer be allowed into the hospital’s main building, the north tower, Cancer Center or St. Joseph’s until further notice.

The two exceptions will be for pediatric patients, who will be allowed to have one adults visitor with them at a time, as well as expecting mothers, who will be allowed one significant partner as well as one trained doula, if requested.

“I was speechless,” Thomas said, “And I went in the room and talked it over with him and tried to make him understand that he wouldn’t see me again because the hospital was keeping visitors out. He looked at me and said, ‘Why?’ and I said, ‘Because of COVID’, and he said, ‘Oh no.’

“I didn’t say much else to him because I didn’t want to upset him, but it upset me very much,” Thomas said.

She said it’s a harsh reality for many families across the U.S., and it could have been prevented.

“If everyone wears a mask and if we had done what the scientists and the doctors had told us from the very beginning, nobody would have to be separated from their family, especially when they need them the most,” Thomas said.

“When they are in the hospital and when they are helpless,” she continued. “My husband is helpless.”

