9-year-old boy uses money earned to gift 20 bicycles to children in need before Christmas

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — This weekend 9-year-old Josh Cox’ Christmas vision came to life, giving to children in need.

“Some families are less fortunate and we just wanted to help out.”

The Mobile boy used his very own money to buy 20 brand new bikes for 10 boys and 10 girls, greeting families who reached out to his parents on Facebook at the end of their driveway Saturday morning.

During this season of giving the young entrepreneur wanted to share his blessings.

His father, Anthony Cox, calls him “The Young CEO” and for good reason.

Josh got his start as an entrepreneur at just 8 years old with his own party rental business.

Three months ago he swapped that for an even bigger endeavor.

“Now I’m making more money on a trucking business,” he said.

Josh joined his dad’s company, Cox Transportation.

He now has his own 18 wheeler and employs a driver.

“On paper we put him as the operations manager and so just teaching him different things about gross, net income, how to pay drivers as he stated, making sure drivers are taken care of and the fundamentals of business day in and day out,” said Anthony Cox.

His dad has instilled three principles in him.

“Keep god first, hard work pays off, never give up.”

Josh still has a few more bikes to give away before Christmas.

He’s looking for families in need.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.