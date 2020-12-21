City wants to turn Superfund site into housing

National-World

Missoula, MT (KPAX/KAJ) — The City of Missoula is working to turn a property on the Superfund list into housing.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) approved $36,000 in Tax Increment Financing on Thursday to complete cleanup of the site in Midtown.

The city will also need to get the site taken off the Superfund list.

Missoula purchased the property from Montana Rail Link in 2017 and redeveloped the southern portion into a park. Some of the soils were impacted by lead and were remediated.

Sovereign Hope Church and another local business used to be at this location. Camp Make-a-Dream is still there.

Photo by: Katie Miller/MTN News

By: Katie MillerPosted at 4:15 PM, Dec 18, 2020 and last updated 10:55 AM, Dec 19, 2020

Missoula is working with real estate agencies and a buildings materials business to clean up the site for redevelopment. All buildings on site will be removed at some point.

It’s one of several parcels owned by the city, which is exploring new public-private partnerships to help build housing mixed with retail and other services.

Like the city-owned hotel on West Broadway, the Midtown property is near key services and highly prized for its mixed-use potential.

