Vallow-Daybell to stand trial on Madison County

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorney appeared before Madison County Magistrate Judge Michelle Radford Mallard Monday for a status conference on charges pending against her there. Vallow-Daybell faces three misdemeanor counts.



The judge set a one-week-long jury trial to begin August 30, 2021 and a pre-trial conference for August 17.



Vallow Daybell faces three misdemeanor charges including resisting and obstructing police investigations, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, involving her friend Melanie Gibb, and contempt, for refusing to produce her children for a welfare check.



Two additional felony charges of desertion and non-support of her children were dismissed after new counts of conspiracy were filed against her and her husband Chad Daybell in Fremont County.

She is being held on $1 million bond.