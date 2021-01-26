Driver who ran over pedestrians and cyclists in Portland hit speeds of up to 60 mph, police say

National-World

The driver who killed one person and injured nine others was at times driving at speeds of 50 to 60 mph as he raced through streets in southeast Portland, police said Tuesday.

“Detectives say that the driver’s actions did show intent to hit and injure people,” police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement that it doesn’t appear Monday’s incident was an act of terrorism or the unidentified suspect had bias or any political motivations.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. At least six other people went to the hospital, police said.

“All of us at PPB send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the person who was killed as well as our hopes for recovery to those injured,” Chief Chuck Lovell said in the statement. “We are committed to a full investigation so that the person involved can be held accountable for these senseless acts of violence.”

Seven pedestrians and two cyclists were hit, Officer Derek Carmon told CNN. Another person had a head injury and couldn’t remember whether they were in a vehicle or not, he said. On Monday, police said the suspect also hit other cars.

“Most victims suffered minor injuries and are recovering,” police said.

The crime scene stretched over more than a dozen blocks in southeast Portland, on both roads and sidewalks, officials said.

Police were first notified about an erratic driver around noon Monday and calls about injured people began shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

“Additional witness reports indicate the suspect was traveling approximately 50-60 mph in other parts of the neighborhood as he continued with his erratic driving,” police said.

The suspect vehicle eventually crashed and the driver tried to run but was stopped by civilians until police arrived. The driver is in a hospital and has not been booked into jail.

The driver’s blood was collected at the scene and sent to a laboratory, police said.

The name of the person killed has not been released.