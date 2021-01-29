Governor visits Guard troops at PMC

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Governor Brad Little paid an unannounced visit to Portneuf Medical Center Friday morning.



The Governor said he made the trip to visit with Idaho National Guard members and PMC health care workers in the COVID-19 unit.



The guard troops is helping to alleviate some of the stress on people providing patient care. The Guard is primarily supporting the hospital by providing screening services for security and health, freeing up hospital staff for direct patient care.