Man dies following standoff with Bingham Co. Deputies

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A man who barricaded himself inside a home for several hours Sunday died after a shooting involving Bingham County Sheriff deputies.

The Sheriff's office reports deputies surrounded a home in the area of 800 N. and 750 W in the Rose-Firth area approximately 1:30 a.m.

They said the man inside fired multiple times at deputies from the home. Deputies called in the Eastern Idaho STAR and Bonneville Sheriff's SWAT team.

They said as deputies tried to negotiate for him to surrender, the man kept firing shot towards them. Deputies returned fire and wounded him and were able to contain him.

They said, "At that time, deputies and medics on scene began life saving efforts until he could be flown by life flight to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries."

No other people were inside the home and no one else was injured.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the shooting. They said more information will be released at a later time, pending necessary notifications and gathering of evidence, they said.