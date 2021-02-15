Idaho Falls proclaims snow removal parking restrictions

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The city of Idaho Falls has enacted snow removal parking restrictions.



Officials say the city’s accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches, which qualifies as a snow event under snow control policy.

The parking restrictions will remain in place until the city issues another notice to officially lift them. Vehicles should be moved off the streets to allow room for plows to clear the roads.



Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation of the vehicle in accordance with the city’s snow removal parking restrictions.

Zone B is currently being plowed. That encompasses most of the city is colored yellow on the zone map.

Downtown streets will be plowed during the early morning hours of Tuesday, from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses.

Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the ZONE MAP. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period:

East and west streets on Wednesday, February 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North and south streets on Thursday, February 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To follow snow removal progress on the interactive map, click HERE.

A link to the snow removal and parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website.