Local church celebrates Ash Wednesday in creative way

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - COVID-19 is not stopping one Pocatello church from celebrating the first day of Lent.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd is hosting a drive-thru service entitled "Ashes on the Go" to help commemorate Ash Wednesday.

Pastor Wayne Shipman will be using ashes to mark participants' foreheads with the sign of the cross in honor of the holiday.

Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting and kicks off the start of Lent, a six-week period of prayer, penance and reflection that will end on Easter Sunday on April 4.

Participants are told to remain in their cars for the duration of the service. The service starts at 11 a.m.