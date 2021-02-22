14-year-old charged with killing sister

National-World

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A 14-year-old Manheim Township girl is charged with kill her older sister in their family home early Monday morning.

Claire Miller, 14, is facing Criminal Homicide charges as an adult for her role in the incident.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Monday, a girl later identified as Claire Miller called 911 and reported that she had killed her sister at their home in the 1500 block of Clayton Road in Manheim Township.

Upon arrival, police were met by Claire Miller who directed them to a bedroom where they found Helen Miller, 19, with a stab wound to her neck.

Police and EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures that were unsuccessful.

Officials say at this time they determined that the incident occurred while the girls’ parents were asleep.

Claire Miller was taken into custody at the scene and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved charges against her.

Officials say that it is expected she will be transported to Lancaster County Prison after being arraigned.

