National-World

A dog owner demonstrates her love, dolphins show off, and the internet uses its powers for good. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Protected pupper

Sid the dog fell into a frozen pool and was stuck underneath a sheet of ice. His owner, Jennie Tatum, did not hesitate to plunge into the pool to rescue her dog.

Superpod show

The lucky members of a dolphin tour witnessed an amazing sight when they saw a superpod of dolphins, estimated to number as many as 2,000. This “stampede” was caught on camera and is truly an astounding moment.

So bright

A type of meteor known as a fireball was caught on multiple cameras over the US and Canada. According to the American Meteor Society, there have been more than 400 reports of sightings.

The internet does it again

A mystery made for the internet age. Decades-old photos from Alaska were identified after they were posted online and folks chimed in.

See Spot paint

Spot, the robot dog from the robotics firm Boston Dynamics, had a paintball gun attached to him and people were given the chance to remotely control his actions. Poor Spot didn’t hold up too well.