District 93 Board may ask voters to reconsider levies

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)-The Bonneville School Board may consider re-running two levy elections in May. A $3.8 million plant facility levy and a $6.8 million supplemental levy were each defeated by voters at the polls on Tuesday by a nearly 60% majority.



“Reality is, we still need these dollars,” said Woostenhulme. “They’ve been absolutely critical to our district’s success. They’re critical to our teachers’ salaries, they’re critical to the programs we offer to kids.”



Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme believes patrons need one more chance to, at least, reconsider renewal of existing levies before significant cuts in staff salaries and student programs are required.



Without the continued funding of the levies, Woolstenhulme said the district would face an $8.6 million shortfall.



The district must set its new budgets by July 1. Decisions on whether to return the issues to voters in May must be made before the end of March.

