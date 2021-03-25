Skip to Content
Pocatello Sanitation Department begins using Routeware

Vehicle used by Sanitation Department
City of Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Trash and tech are coming together in the City of Pocatello.

This week, the Sanitation Department started using Routeware. The software helps optimize routes of the city's sanitation collection trucks.

Routeware analyzes a route’s size and its costs in terms of man-hours, fuel, vehicle maintenance, and more. All the data will help the department make efficient use of available vehicles and employees.  

For the drivers, the built-in GPS tracking and onboard tablets allows them to better visualize their routes and track all the containers along the way.

As the department launches the new system, collection times may differ for the first several weeks. Customers are asked to have their autocart at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on their collection day.

For more information on all the services offered by the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department, visit pocatello.us/sanitation.

