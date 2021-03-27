List of community Easter events in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The following is a list with links to Easter egg hunts and other Easter events around east and southeast Idaho.
-Downey Easter Egg Hunt
Downey City Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=4125038207508514&id=695201260492243
-Inkom
Easter Egg Hunt
Stuart Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=109822814519880&id=101255822043246
-McCammon Easter Egg Hunt
Mt View Elementary School
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 9 AM
https://www.facebook.com/groups/641211302614645/permalink/3818394831562927
-Easter Egg Eggstravaganza
Historic Old Town Pocatello
Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 AM – 2 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3159290094211338/
-Golds Gym Easter Egg Dive
Gold's Gym Pocatello
Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 3 PM – 5 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/361238115267239
-Scattered Easter Egg Hunt
Pocatello/Chubbuck
Friday, April 2, 2021, at 8 AM MDT
https://www.facebook.com/events/435119597766180/
-Easter Bunny Hop 'n Shop (includes free egg hunt)
Franklin Middle School
Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 AM – 5 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/305097217441111
-"Egg" Cited Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt for ASPCA
Constitution Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/836701583857704/
-Easter Community Event (includes an Easter egg hunt)
Alameda Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 PM MDT – 3 PM MDT
https://www.facebook.com/events/724072988310002/
-Montpelier
Easter Egg Hunt
Stock Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 PM
https://www.facebook.com/MontpelierCommunityFoundation/posts/3890792530956633
-Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt
Aberdeen City Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 PM
-Blackfoot
Easter Egg Hunt
Jensen Grove Dr
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/148197213842459
-Firth Easter Egg Hunt
Firth Football Field
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM
https://www.facebook.com/groups/306177093513060/permalink/896306424500121/
-Shelley
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Dawn Lloyd Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:45 AM – 11:30 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/115675633777998/
-City of Ammon Easter Egg Hunt
McCowin Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/cityofammon/photos/a.937149509668738/3926263680757291/
-Idaho Falls
Pancake Breakfast & Egg Hunt (soldiers and family)
Idaho Falls Armory
Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 9 AM – 1 PM
https://www.imd.idaho.gov/event/idaho-falls-egg-hunt-pancake-breakfast/
-The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing 2021
The Waterfront at Snake River Landing
Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1368961953466713
-Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt
Hope Lutheran Church & School
Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 PM – 2 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1379602159068537
-Smart Starts Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Smart Starts
Friday, April 2, 2021, at 5:30 PM – 7 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/201165241758520
-Easter Egg Hunt
New Day Lutheran
Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 10:30 AM – 10:50 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/429221618176365
-Annual Easter Egg
Iona City Park
Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1 PM – 2 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10224558398730152&set=gm.4138586209508689
-Ririe Community Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/ririecoalitionforcommunitydevelopment/photos/a.705753442840130/3794998733915570
-Community Easter Egg Hunt
Swan Valley Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1155347858227674&id=273540469741755
-2021 Easter Egg Hunt
Ucon
Saturday, April 3, 2010 at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/CityofUcon/posts/3695231217240411
-Easter Egg hunt
Soda Springs Baptist Church
Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 4 PM – 6 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/202333397894080
-Easter Egg Hunt
Weston Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 9 AM
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2086385571598142/permalink/2917401821829842/
-Ashton community Easter egg hunt
North Fremont High School
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/231539712016183
-EASTER EGG HUNT
St. Anthony Baseball Diamonds
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/285762989579704/
-East Idaho Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt
Boyd Yancey Memorial Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM MDT – 12 PM MDT
https://www.facebook.com/events/749356569095392/
-The Easter Egg Hunt
Rigby City Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM
https://www.facebook.com/rigbychamber/posts/2189145874554159
-Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Lolo’s Little Darlins Daycare & Preschool
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 AM
https://www.facebook.com/loloslittledarlins/posts/3919938811360640
-Breakfast with the Easter Bunny (includes an Easter Egg Hunt)
Teton Vu Drive-in
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8 AM
https://www.facebook.com/tetonvu/posts/3913351755378242
-Easter Egg Hunt
Malad City Park
Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 AM – 10:30 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2542969186012817
-Easter Egg Hunt 90th Annual
Willow Bay Marina covered pavilion area
Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 1 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/806017210268389/
