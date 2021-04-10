14 cats and kittens rescued after their owner passes away

National-World

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (WGCL) — Animal lovers will soon have the opportunity to rescue the latest addition of cats and kittens from The Atlanta Humane Society.

The Atlanta Humane Protection Unit rescued 14 cats and kittens from a home in Fort Valley, Georgia after their owner passed away.

The animals were brought back to Atlanta for further evaluation and treatment.

All the cats vary in age and some of them have medical conditions that require additional care.

They will be placed into foster care, where they will receive expert care until adoption.

Rescuing animals requires help from the community, to learn more about the organization or when these cats will be ready for adoption, visit the Atlanta Humane Society website.

