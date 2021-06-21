Fire, acid gas release at Meriden chrome plating company sends two employees to burn unit

News

By Rob Polansky

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two employees of a Meriden chrome plating company were taken to Bridgeport Hospital on Monday after a fire broke out and acid gas was released.

It happened Monday morning at CRC Chrome, located on Pratt Street.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan said crews were still battling a three-alarm fire inside the building. While the fire was contained, it is not under control.

Along with the fire, there was a major spill of acid gas on the ground.

This prompted a response from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection and the New Haven County Special Hazards team.

Two employees were taken to Bridgeport Hospital for acid burns. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Fire officials said there are numerous chemicals located inside the building. This is why crews are being cautious about the use of water while fighting the fire.

The fire chief said at this time there is no need for nearby residents to evacuate the area, but they are advising the public to stay away from the scene.

Officials also said mutual aid from seven communities are assisting in either covering the city of Meriden’s emergency calls, or helping at the scene.

They said the response is going to be a slow and long process.

