Rigby home catches fire, is total loss

News

RIGBY (KIFI) - Central Fire District’s Rigby & Ririe stations were called out at 12:30 AM Wednesday

morning after receiving a report of a house engulfed in flames. They found extensive fire running throughout the house when they arrived at the scene.

Two engine crews started extinguishing the flames, and one engine crew protected neighboring houses from flame exposure.

There were no serious injuries, but one homeowner was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where she was treated for smoke inhalation and then released.

The house was considered a total loss.

Fire crews cleared the scene at around 4:15 AM. The cause of the fire was possibly an

electrical issue, but will be investigated by the State Deputy Fire Marshal.