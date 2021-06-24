20 children recovered by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, 16 suspected victims of sex trafficking

News

By WGCL Staff

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A two-week multi-jurisdictional operation named “Operation Not Forgotten 2021” lead to the recover of 20 children in metro Atlanta area. 16 of those children were suspected victims of sex trafficking.

Numerous federal, state and local agencies, including the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, partnered with the U.S. Marshals’ Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to recover the group of endangered missing children.

“I strongly believe this model is the most effective example of how we as an agency should be approaching this mission,” said U.S. Marshals Missing Child Unit Chief Darby Kirby in a press release. “Everyone who participated in the op played a vital role in recovering these children.”

Members of the Fulton County District Attorney’s office and the Fulton County Sheriff’s office also assisted in the operation.

