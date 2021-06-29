2 flown to hospital following crash near Tetonia

News

TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people were flown to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident near Tetonia Monday night.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 33 and State Highway 32 around 8 p.m.

Dustin Aschenbeck, 34, of Bozeman, MT, was driving in a 2018 Toyota 4Runner pulled out in front of Chad Egbert, 44 of Newdale. Egbert was driving a 2014 Ram 2500 pickup.

Aschenbeck and his passenger, Diedrich Aschenbeck, 69, of Marietta, GA, were flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Egbert was not transported.

The road was partially blocked for four and a half hours.

The crash is still under investigation.