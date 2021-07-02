Melaleuca Freedom Celebration already drawing in crowds

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Everyone is coming on down to see what many claim to be “the best firework show in the west.”

Many people are settling in already for the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration Saturday night.

Campers are quickly filling in the RV lot.

Some have come from as far out as Arizona to see this spectacle.

Only the RV lot is open Friday, but much more parking is going to open up Saturday.

Once that happens, the crowds are expected to come in more and more as the day goes on closer to the event.

Due to the numerous activities and people expected, lots of traffic is also expected to ensue.

People attending the Riverfest and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration that go along with the event should plan ahead and follow parking and traffic plans.

You can view road closures, parking restrictions and safety tips for Fourth of July events HERE.