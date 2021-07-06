Delta variant not dominant in Idaho yet, Covid-19 vaccinations stall

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The pandemic may not be impeding our everyday lives as much lately, but for some people, it is certainly not over.

“We’re very close. We’re not 100% out of the woods yet. I don’t mean that to be a doomsday-sayer in any way, shape, or form. We just want people to be aware, if you’re not vaccinated, there is still some risk,” said Maggie Mann, the district director for Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

Before the holiday weekend, 23 Idahoans were hospitalized in the ICU with Covid-19. That’s a big difference from the December high of 122 people.

The rate of hospitalizations and deaths dropped dramatically as the number of people getting vaccinated quickly rose in the spring. But, now, vaccinations have stalled in the state.

State data shows the number of final doses administered each day has dropped to about 1,000, compared to our April high of 12,000. Moreover, the number of first doses has dropped to less than 1,000 a day, compared to a high of 10,000 a day.

That slowdown in vaccine uptake has stalled the state’s vaccinated population at about 50%, even less in East Idaho.

In Bonneville County, 46% of people are fully vaccinated, and 43% in Bannock County. Blaine County, the state’s wealthiest county, is leading the state in vaccination rates with 84% of the county population vaccinated.

The World Health Organization warned that areas with low vaccination rates, coupled with a drop in mask use and public health measures, are at a higher risk of cases and hospitalizations rising, which could “delay the end of the pandemic.”

The delta variant was first found in India and has become the dominant strain in the U.S., making up about 40% of positive Covid-19 test samples, according to Helix, a population genomics company that collects and analyzes test samples from several U.S. states. The Washington Street Journal reports that health officials believe the variant is on track to make up half or more of Covid-19 infections by early to mid-July.

“The delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, according to the Associated Press.

Public health officials have so far detected 4 cases of the delta variant in Idaho, according to state data. It’s the second-least detected variant in the state, with the Alpha variant far outpacing all others with 510 found cases.

“It spreads about 50% more efficiently than the strain that originally hit our country. That is concerning because even though there are only 4 cases now, those have the potential to take root and spread pretty rapidly,” Mann said.

In order to find the more infectious delta variant, the state health department recently started sending every positive coronavirus test to labs to test for variants. Previously, only certain samples were sent to be tested.

“We’re not worrying about it, but it is something we’re very aware of and trying to monitor closely,” Mann said.

The vaccines approved in the U.S. have proven to offer protection against the variant strains of the coronavirus, according to the CDC. But data recently released from Israel suggests the Pfizer vaccine is less effective at protecting against the delta variant, but still prevents severe illness from the highly contagious strain.

Health officials are still strongly encouraging people to consider getting vaccinated and ask their doctors any questions they have about the vaccines.

“The likelihood is that if you were to come into contact with the delta variant, or even some variant we haven’t identified yet, that it will provide protection and while you may develop some symptoms, in all likelihood you won’t become as sick as you would have if you have not been vaccinated,” Mann said. “It is available, it is safe, and it is effective. And it’s free.”