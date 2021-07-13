Mobile home a complete loss in fire

News

RIGBY (KIFI) No one was injured in a Tuesday evening house fire near Rigby.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson says, multiple 9-1-1 calls came into dispatch around 6:45 P.M., reporting a double wide mobile home was engulfed in flames, in the four-thousand block of East 200 North. The first law enforcement personnel on-scene, confirmed that all occupants were out of the house and were safe.

Chief Anderson says, "Firefighters worked on extinguishment of the home and surrounding trees. There were structures close to the burning home and those structures were protected as well. The home is considered a total loss. There were no injuries to home occupants or firefighters. There was possibly one cat that did not survive the fire. It was reported that 2 dogs and 1 cat made it safely out of the fire as well.

Estimated damage to the home 115,000 dollars. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Central Fire will be working with the State Fire Marshal’s office to determine a cause of the fire."

Crews from Station 1-Rigby, Station-2 Ririe, Station-3 Lewisville and Station-4 Menan were called out to the fire. Bonneville County’s Ucon Fire, was also called to assist with water supply.