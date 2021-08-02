Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:37 AM
Published 9:56 AM

Bannock County Fair & Rodeo is back in action

Bannock County Fair & Rodeo
Facebook
Bannock County Fair & Rodeo

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) - One of our local traditions has returned after a brief hiatus in 2020.

The Bannock County Fair & Rodeo is taking place from Aug. 2 - Aug. 7 at the Bannock County Fairgrounds at 269 First North Street in Downey.

Due to the pandemic, last year's event had to be canceled.

The event will include live concerts, horse pulls, and numerous exhibits.

The rodeo will be held on Thursday and Friday nights, with a parade taking place on Wednesday.

Local News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content