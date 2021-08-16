AMBER Alert issued for Montana girl

News

MISSOULA, Mont. (KIFI) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was taken by her non-custodial biological mother.

The alert says Rhiannon McGuire was taken in the middle of the night by Michelle Ferguson in Kalispell, Mont.

According the alert, Michelle has mental health issues and is believed to be a threat to the life of her daughter.

Rhiannon is described to be White, 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair and around 85 pounds. She has short hair on one side.

The suspect, Michelle Ferguson is 41-years-old white woman, 5 foot 6 inches, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are looking for a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker, Montana license 734286B.

It's believed they may be heading to Missoula.