Queen Elizabeth II to attend UN climate change conference

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will attend the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland in November. British official Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 conference, said he is “absolutely delighted” the queen will be at the event, which is due to be held in Glasgow Nov. 1-12. Details of the monarch’s schedule have not been released. World leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the U.N. conference, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hopes to secure emissions-cutting commitments to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial times.