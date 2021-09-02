Colts activate 3 from COVID list, put 3 on injured reserve

News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have activated three starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list: quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal. They also put four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger and receiver Dezmon Patmon on injured reserve. That leaves the possibility of the three injured players returning this season. Wentz, Kelly and Pascal were put on the COVID-19 list Monday after being deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus.