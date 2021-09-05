Garage fire causes 75K in damages

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A garage fire in Idaho Falls Sunday morning caused approximately $75,000 in damages.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 300 block of E 15th in Idaho Falls at 11:15 Sunday morning, for a report of a structure fire.

The reporting person told Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch that a structure on the property was on fire with visible flames and that it appeared the residents were actively evacuating.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they observed that a detached garage in the backyard of the property was fully engulfed with visible flames and smoke. The residents of the home had all evacuated the property safely.

Idaho Falls Fire Fighters worked to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas personnel also responded to assist with utility concerns.

The fire was extinguished by approximately 12:00 p.m.

The garage and the contents within suffered significant damages, with initial estimates of approximately $75,000 in damage. There was no damage to the home on the property or nearby homes and no injuries to residents or firefighters.

Fire personnel remain on scene at this time working to determine the cause.

No further information is available at this time.