One man taken into custody after pursuit along Hitt road

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) One man has been arrested and taken into custody after leading Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police into a pursuit down 25th east in Idaho Falls.

The incident happened just before 7 P.M near 17th street and Hitt Road. We are told the initial call was a disturbance.

Police chased the suspect north on Hitt road, before crashing just north of the Roundabout at Lincoln Road.

No word yet on the suspects name or charges.

There are no repots of injuries. This story will be updated as new information is released.