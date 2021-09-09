What’s that bad smell over Idaho Falls? There seems to be no answer to the mystery

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A very bad smell has taken over the air in Idaho Falls.

The mystery smell has officials baffled at what it is. The foul odor seems to have taken over a large portion of the city.

Idaho Falls Fire PIO, Kerry Hammon, said they've had no calls about a spill or an accident that would cause the smell and calling other agencies to see if they know.

The smell is described by some as dead animals rotting or an overpowering dairy sewer pond on a hot day.

If you happen to know where the smell is coming from, please let us know. You can contact us at 208-525-2520 or email newsdesk@localnews8.com.