Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are paring back their signature elections bill in hopes of kickstarting their stalled push to pass it. They unveiled a new bill Tuesday aimed at counteracting state laws that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. But the new compromise legislation is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate, where it will face lockstep Republican opposition. The legislation would establish national voting standards, limit the influence of anonymous political donors and restrict partisanship in the drawing of congressional districts. 

