Cattle truck crash kills 9 cows on I-15

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - 9 cows were killed when a cattle truck and a pickup hauling a trailer collided on Interstate 15 Tuesday night.

Idaho State Police say the two vehicles were driving southbound and side-swiped each other. The semi rolled,

The cattle truck, driven by Clint C. Weatherell, 37, of Ronan, Montana was hauling 41 head of cattle. The driver of the pickup was Christopher S. Malone, 44, of Queen Creek, Arizona. was driving

It happened at approximately 8:12 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 47 and blocked the southbound lanes for about 7 hours.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, troopers said.