Kamala Harris’ office frustrated with ‘The View’ after last week’s Covid fiasco, sources say

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

The office of Vice President Kamala Harris is vexed with “The View” after the false Covid-19 positive tests revealed just before Harris was to appear on the show last week sent the program into chaos, people familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

One of the people explained that Harris’ office required the hosts of “The View” to take a PCR test within 24 hours of the interview. That person said that a representative of the ABC talk show suggested the night before Harris’ appearance that the tests had come back negative.

Harris and her staff didn’t learn the truth until the dramatic moment on live television when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were abruptly pulled from the set.

Hosts on “The View” are regularly tested for Covid-19 at least twice each week, people familiar with the matter told CNN. But to satisfy the requirement put in place by Harris’ office, each of “The View” hosts underwent an expedited PCR test in the afternoon following Thursday’s show, one of the people said.

That night, a representative for “The View” gave the “all clear” to Harris’ office, suggesting that the show had satisfied the requirements to proceed with the taping, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

After it was suddenly revealed Friday morning that was not the case, Harris’ team was left puzzled and seeking answers about what happened.

But, according to a person familiar with the matter, “The View” has not been forthcoming with the vice president’s office, leaving Harris’ staff “deeply concerned” about what happened.

People familiar with the matter also said that ABC News President Kim Godwin, who was in attendance for the taping, was irked and embarrassed by the whole fiasco.

Spokespeople for ABC and “The View” declined to comment, despite multiple requests.

After Hostin and Navarro tested positive, they each underwent three additional Covid-19 tests, one rapid test and two PCR tests, people familiar with the matter said. All the subsequent tests came back negative.

Brian Teta, executive producer of “The View,” addressed the false alarm on Monday’s episode of the show. He said when he pulled Hostin and Navarro off the set that he was only thinking about keeping everyone – including Harris — safe.

“That led to some really awkward television that I’d like to have back if I could,” Teta said.

“The View’s” team ultimately scrambled on Friday to allow for Harris to conduct a brief interview remotely. But it was much more limited than had initially been planned.

