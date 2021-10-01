‘Numerous violations’ discovered at building where student was killed by elevator

News

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The state fire marshal was on scene at the housing complex where an 18-year-old was crushed to death by an elevator back in August.

On Aug. 31, Champion Prep Academy student-athlete JauMarcus McFarland was killed after being pinned between an elevator and the third floor of complex.

On Friday, State Fire Marshal Craig Landolt posted a notice at the building regarding new safety concerns with the building.

The notice read:

“To all residents and visitors to this building: The Safety Fire Division of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Officer has determined numerous regulatory and safety violations involving the building’s boilers and required emergency service elevator. As a result, emergency services may be hampered, Residents and visitors should exercise due care and caution while on the premises.”

CBS46 has learned the building managers have been fined $5,000 for operating equipment without an operating certificate, and operating equipment in an unsafe condition by the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. That fine has yet to be paid.

A certificate of the elevator’s inspection shows it was past due for about a year. Property management is blaming the state, saying they do the inspections, but according to the insurance commissioner, property owners must first request an inspection.

“The property owner ought to look at the code section at the responsibilities,” Insurance Commissioner John King said back in September. “They have clear responsibilities to call our agency for the annual inspections, not just the five-year inspections.”

The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire conducts elevator inspections, but Commissioner King said property owners must first request one. He said 444 Highland Avenue had not requested one since its last inspection in 2019. He said inspections were not halted during the pandemic.

