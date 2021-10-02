Purdy’s 4 1st-quarter TDs spark Iowa St rout of Kansas, 59-7

News

By ANDREW LOGUE

ASSOCIATED PRESS

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter as Iowa State rolled past Big 12 Conference rival Kansas 59-7. The 28 points was the most ever scored by the Cyclones in an opening period, helping coach Matt Campbell’s team improve its record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12. And it was the most total points Iowa State has scored in its long-running series with the Jayhawks.