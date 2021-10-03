Skip to Content
Rexburg getting second LDS temple

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference during the Saturday evening session.
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Rexburg will be getting another LDS temple.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints President Russell M. Nelson announced the Rexburg North Temple in the Sunday afternoon session of the semi-annual general conference.

The Rexburg North Idaho Temple will be the eighth temple in Idaho.

Idaho is home to more than 460,000 members of the Church in nearly 1,200 congregations.

Early Church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855.

Other temples in the state incude Twin Fall Idaho TempleBoise Idaho TempleBurley Idaho TempleIdaho Falls TempleMeridian Idaho TemplePocatello Idaho Temple and Rexburg Idaho Temple.

